Magnum PI season 5 tease: Are Higgins & Rick in trouble?

The wait for a Magnum PI season 5 still remains pretty darn long, and of course we wish there was an official premiere date to share.

Alas, we don’t think we’ll be getting that in the immediate future, but we can at least disclose some other good stuff! Take, for example, a new social-media tease that is very much intriguing.

If you look below, you can see courtesy of Zachary Knighton’s Instagram Stories an image of himself as Rick alongside Perdita Weeks as Higgins. Has someone thrown the two of them in a van together and restrained their hands? It certainly feels that way, and we don’t exactly feel like this is just some misdirect to distract us from what is really happening next season. It’s possible that someone has captured the two of them and it will be up to Magnum, TC, and everyone else to track them down.

If these characters are fully in peril, this could propose a brand-new challenge for Magnum in particular. If he and Higgins do enter into some sort of official romantic connection, it does create a situation where there are some changes to their dynamic and he’ll be more protective of her than ever — and also more determined to bring her back if something happens to her. It could cause him to think a little more emotionally, so there is a downside that could come to all of this, as well.

For those of you who watch season 5 to be action-packed and full of high stakes, this photo is 100% evidence that we’re going to have that. We’re not that worried about the show potentially killing off Higgins or Rick in the middle of the season; however, there are still other consequences that could come from a situation like this. We’ll have to wait and see how things play out!

What do you most want to see from Higgins and Rick moving into Magnum PI season 5?

