Good Omens season 2 premiere date: New hints from Amazon

If you have been curious about a Good Omens season 2 premiere date at Amazon for a rather long time now, you’re not alone! The series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen has been in the works for a long time now but, for whatever reason, the Prime Video team has kept a ton of information about it under wraps.

Well, today all of that is starting to change, at least to a certain extent. It was officially announced at New York Comic-Con that the plan at present is to launch new episodes at some point next summer. Not only that, but they shared an official logline (per TVLine):

“[The new season] will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

The fact that the show goes beyond the source material is one of the things that we were originally the most skeptical about. Honestly, we just weren’t 100% sure that it would work and we still do have some reservations. However, the strength of the leads and the production team are enough to give us a certain measure of hope here. This gives the streaming service another A-list property, which they have been accumulating within the fantasy genre for a rather long time now. Sure, they’ve got The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but it should be abundantly clear at this point that there’s a lot more going on beyond just that.

