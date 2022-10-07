Ratings: How Alaska Daily premiere, So Help Me Todd fared

We are still very-much early on in the fall season and with that in mind, there are undoubtedly some great ratings-related stories to share today.

So where do we begin here? We suppose that the most natural place is by diving into Alaska Daily, the much-hyped new show starring Hilary Swank. In general, we think that ABC has to be pretty stoked with how the series started, given that it generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also a solid 4 million live viewers to go along with it. This show retained most of its total audience lead-in from Grey’s Anatomy and now, the question becomes whether or not a lot of these people will end up staying put in the long-term.

As for another new series, So Help Me Todd kept the bulk of its premiere audience with 4.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating. We’re sure that CBS wishes the demo score was a little bit higher, but we think this is the sort of show that’s going to do really well via DVR as more and more people discover it. There’s certainly a place for escapist dramedies like this, and the biggest issue it has early on is that Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden just don’t have the immediate star power of a Swank, even if they do have a pretty good lead-in right now courtesy of Ghosts.

Elsewhere when it comes to new series, the premiere of Walker: Independence over on The CW managed to get 630,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo. In terms of total live viewership, it is performing better than Legacies and we’re sure that this was largely the goal here at the end of the day. All new shows do tend to ebb and flow a little bit in the early going, so we don’t want to make any sort of bold guarantees based on anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

