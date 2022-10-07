Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day special ordered at HBO Max

Just in case you needed more evidence that HBO Max has all the faith in the world in Harley Quinn as a series, here it is!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that they have ordered Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, which of course will stream in February 2023. Here is what you can expect according to the official logline:

“The special will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.”

We certainly think that this special will be both ridiculous and hilarious all at once, which is largely what we tend to expect from this show as a whole. While this show may be chaotic and violent at times, it also makes a good bit of sense that they’d do something like this. Harley and Ivy have become a couple over the course of time, and they also have shown themselves to have a loving, caring relationship. We legitimately think that they’ll try to make this event special for each other! Of course, along the way we also tend to believe that there are going to be a lot of hijinks, mostly because that’s just what we expect from these two as a whole.

Just remember here overall that Harley Quinn also has a season 4 coming down the road, so in the midst of celebrating this, you don’t have to be altogether worried about the long-term future here, either. Who knows? Maybe this could end up spawning some other great holiday-themed specials down the road, though we’ll wait and see on that since there’s a lot to get to along the way.

