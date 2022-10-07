His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date, new trailer revealed!

For anyone out there eager to get some more news on His Dark Materials season 3, let’s just say we’ve got some great stuff today!

HBO has announced now that the final chapter of the Philip Pullman adaptation is officially going to be coming out on Monday, December 5. Not only that, but we have a trailer below and also the attached synopsis:

Based on “The Amber Spyglass,” the final novel in Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy, in the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price.

This season will be as sprawling and epic as anything that we’ve had a chance to see so far, and there will also be a whole flurry of familiar faces from the first two seasons stopping by, as well — including the great Lin-Manuel Miranda.

We’ve noted this before, but we remain eternally grateful to the folks at HBO and the BBC (who co-produces the show) for allowing us to see the entire story of Pullman’s books from start to finish. This is not something that we were ever 100% assured of, mostly because of how ambitious they are and likely how expensive it is to tell a story like this. Just think about all of the special effects! It’s also one of the reasons why we’ve had to wait so long in order to see the series back on the air in the first place.

