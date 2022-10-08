House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8 run time: Is it extended?

House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8 is going to be coming on HBO on Sunday, but just how long of an episode should you expect? For everyone out there who loves it when this show hands over a ton of content, we think you’re going to be pretty happy with the end result here.

After all, “Lord of the Tides” is currently set to be one of the longest episodes we’ve seen for the Game of Thrones prequel — we imagine there is a lot of big content coming from start to finish, and hopefully a few surprises along the way, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos every Sunday night!

According to HBO’s official guide, episode 8 right now is slated to run for a solid hour and eleven minutes. That may include some credits and the like, but there is a lot to get to here! We know that some shows do have a tendency to draw out episodes more than is necessarily, but if there’s any one series that can really justify doing things in the 75-80 minute range every week, it is this one. Just remember for a minute that all of the events at the end of episode 7 felt super-rushed, including the Daemon / Rhaenyra wedding and then also having Laenor fake his own death to start anew somewhere else.

One thing we should note now, in the event you haven’t heard already, is that there will be another big time jump entering this episode. Rhaenyra and Daemon could be a big more settled in their marriage, and we could be bracing for a war within this family that could topple Westeros in the worst way imaginable.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon right now, including some more photos for what lies ahead

What are you the most excited to see moving into House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other news all about the series. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







