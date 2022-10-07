House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8 photo: Another time jump

We know that House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8 is coming to HBO in a couple of days, and we know one big thing to expect in advance: Another leap forward.

At this point, it should be clear that the show loves to play around with time. It has happened multiple times this season already, and another one is coming for “The Lord of the Tides.” The photo above is all of the evidence you really need.

In this image, you can clearly see actor Ewan Mitchell stepping into the role of Aemond, sone of Viserys Targeryan and Alicent Hightower. (We tend to think the eye patch was a dead giveaway.) He has clearly adjusted over the years to what happened to him back in episode 7, and he actually looks weathered and experienced for someone his age. Could he be a capable ruler someday? We can’t say that, but he could at least be more effective than Aegon. Remember that we’ve seen virtually zero evidence that this guy is capable of just about anything.

While time has passed between episodes 7 and 8, we tend to think some feuds will still be front and center. Following Rhaenyra and Daemon’s marriage, they have a stronger claim to the Iron Throne than ever before. That could cause even further tension with Alicent, who desperately wants it to pass down to Aegon. Last we saw Viserys in episode 7, he was already struggling with his health; who knows what position that character is going to be in now?

What do you most want to see when it comes to House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8?

Do you think there are too many time jumps? Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

