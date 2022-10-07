Grey’s Anatomy season 19 spoilers: Could se get a Derek cameo?

On paper, it may sound rather crazy that we get a Patrick Dempsey appearance on Grey’s Anatomy season 19, and for two different reasons. For starters, Derek Shepherd is dead; also, Patrick appeared not that long ago in those classic “beach” sequences that we saw while Meredith was fighting for her life.

With all of this being said, last night’s premiere episode actually introduced a sensible way to bring the character back — of course, provided that this is something that the medical drama actually wants to do. We learned that new intern Lucas is actually Derek’s “favorite nephew”! This isn’t the reason why Meredith hired him, though; instead, he had a spark that reminded her of Amelia at an earlier age. Lucas even said a certain iconic Derek line and it brought an enormous smile to our face.

So why introduce a new member to the family now? In a new interview with Deadline, here is at least some of what showrunner Krista Vernoff had to say:

The decision to bring another Shepherd into the fold, it was an early idea as we looked at who this new class was going to be. We wanted to wink at the roots of the show without trying to reinvent any of those original characters, and the fun of having a Shepherd who we meet when he’s an intern felt like, money. We only knew Derek when he was a surgical attending who was already vying for chief of surgery. But to get to know one of the Shepherds when he’s just starting out felt like it gave us a wink at the early characters or our connection to the early characters without retreading territory.

Vernoff made it clear that she wouldn’t rule out bringing Dempsey back, potentially as a flashback. We’ve heard Patrick say before that he’d be interested, depending on the story.

So, for now, let’s just keep this door open, shall we?

