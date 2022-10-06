Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 2 spoilers: Jo’s day off

Following the big premiere on ABC, do you want to know more about Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 2? It should be clear we’re in a new era. Sure, Meredith Grey is still around right now, but we know that her presence is limited and have to prepare for that.

With this in mind, next week’s “Wasn’t Expecting That” is designed to be about the newbies just as much as it is the familiar faces, especially when it comes to taking on a challenging case. We still tend to think that the writers are as good at crafting some of these medical stories as any other drama out there, and this one should test the interns as they try to figure this out.

Also, we’re going to see within this episode Jo spend a little bit of time outside the hospital with Bailey, and we tend to think that there’s potential for a good bit of fun with that.

Below, you can see the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 2 synopsis with some additional insight all about what is coming up next:

“Wasn’t Expecting That” – The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Rest assured, we do expect Meredith to still play a role here. Ellen Pompeo is going to appear in the first eight episodes of the season; after that is when it appears as though she’ll be moving away from an on-screen role as she takes on a new gig over at Hulu.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy now, including some other thoughts on the premiere

How you expect the story to continue as we move into Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 2?

Beyond just this, did you enjoy the new version of the show we saw during the premiere? ? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for additional updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







