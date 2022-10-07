The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Is Weecha Xiu returning?

Are we going to see a familiar face in Weecha Xiu turn up at some point on The Blacklist season 10? We know she was a major part of season 9, even though she almost died close to the end of it. She did an admirable job as Reddington’s bodyguard, but will she have a chance to do it again?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that things are currently up in the air…

In a new post on Instagram (see below), actress Diany Rodriguez confirmed that her character is not in the early episodes this season. Does this mean that she is gone for good? Hardly. She certainly leaves the door open, and we imagine that a lot of this will come down to what the writers want.

Here is the larger question we have to wonder: If Weecha is not around early on next season, what does that mean for Reddington? Dembe Zuma, the last we saw, was a formal member of the FBI. He could change his mind, but if he doesn’t, this does leave Raymond a little more exposed. That could be a HUGE issue given what we know about this upcoming season. Remember that at the end of season 9, we saw Marvin Gerard hand over a list of names from the Blacklist to Wujing. A number of these people could want revenge and beyond just that, they could do whatever they can to get it. We only tend to think that the Task Force is going to be able to do so much.

Remember that The Blacklist season 10 will premiere in early 2023; hopefully, a premiere date will be coming out soon!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist, including more scoop on what the future could hold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diany Rodriguez (@dianysaurusrex)

