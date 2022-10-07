The Blacklist season 10: Will Panabaker have larger role?

We know that The Blacklist season 10 is currently in production, and we’ve got questions aplenty still on what the future could hold!

Take for starters, the status of one Cynthia Panabaker, who we now know is a Senator after years of being Cooper’s boss over at the FBI. We’ve seen some evidence already that her campaign for office (where she was previously appointed) could be a part of this season. Now, we’ve also seen her at the 200th celebration! Take a look at the photo above for Deirdre Lovejoy alongside the rest of the cast, including Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik, at the top of this article.

So is this photo meant to represent anything greater? Could Cynthia have a larger role than usual? The fact that she’s alongside the series regulars plus Banerjee, who will likely be a big part of the season, makes us wonder.

Our hope is that at the very least, we could get a few more episodes of Panabaker this upcoming season than we typically do — it would make sense for a few different reasons. For starters, The Blacklist needs more characters! Amir Arison and Laura Sohn are both gone, and it does not appear as though we’re seeing Weecha for at least the early part of the season. Given that this show tends to do 22 episodes a season, we have a hard time thinking that it can sustain itself with just four major characters rotating in and out. There will need to be something more, and we say that knowing that there are probably some other guest stars and familiar faces who could fill the void here and there.

Fingers crossed that The Blacklist season 10 will be premiering on NBC come early January. Time will tell!

Do you think we’re going to be seeing more of Deirdre Lovejoy on The Blacklist season 10 as Panabaker?

