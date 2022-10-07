The Blacklist season 10: James Spader, cast ring in 200th episode

If you weren’t excited already for The Blacklist season 10 to arrive in the new year, here’s another reason to be: The 200th episode! James Spader and the rest of the cast are currently working on it, and it’s our hope that we’ll have a chance to see something especially memorable when this arrives on NBC.

In celebration of this huge occasion, there was of course a party and customary cake on the New York set, and you can see an official photo above! This image features Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee (who is playing Meera’s daughter Siya Malik), Spader, Harry Lennix, and Diego Klattenoff celebrating in front of much of the crew, and they all have a reason to be proud. Some of these people have been around this show for a solid decade, and it is unbelievably hard to keep a show like this to be on the air for so long.

So when are you going to see this episode on the air? It is going to be the fourth one in season 10, and we like to think that it will be a little extra special because of it. Typically, these milestones mean you push the envelope more; it is either that or you try to do something to celebrate the whole run to date. We’re hoping either for something that is super-fun, or something that really pushes the mythology of Raymond Reddington further in a way that we haven’t seen in a while. Remember that for season 9, a lot of this story was on the back burner; is there any chance that this could change? Also, what happened to Reddington’s illness?

Our hope is that season 9 is going to premiere in January; fingers crossed we get official news on that in the months ahead.

What do you most want to see happen on the 200th episode of The Blacklist?

