Heels season 2 premiere date: Will we get news in October?

Are we getting any closer to a Heels season 2 premiere date over on Starz? At this point, it should be clear we’re very-much eager to get it!

Let’s go ahead and put it this way: It’s been almost a year at this point since the season 1 finale aired on the aforementioned network, and that certainly does a lot when it comes to cultivating impatience. It doesn’t help that there has been nary a peep about when it could be coming back. We know that the show has been done with production for a little while, and that allows the chance for the post-production team to do their magic.

Is there a chance that we’ll hear at least something this month? We honestly wouldn’t rule it out, mostly because at this point in the process, it feels like we’re most at the mercy of whatever it is the folks at Starz want to do. They may be considering a premiere date here in January or February and if that’s the case, we should hear something in the next couple of months. If Heels isn’t coming back until spring, then we’re probably going to be waiting a little while longer.

What we do think is that the time has never felt more appropriate for this show to come back, especially when you think about all of the chaos that has gone on behind-the-scenes in the real-life wrestling world. While we know most of the headlines today are about big conglomerates, but we’ve seen in the world of Heels how a lot of that trickles down to local groups like the DWL. There’s such a resiliency to this show and these characters that makes them all feel like underdogs … and we say that even though they do some pretty awful things sometimes.

