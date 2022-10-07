Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2: Maggie returns in ‘Ghosted’

There are a couple of things that we can say right away when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2 next week, but where should we start? We suppose that it has to do with the return of Callie Thorne as Maggie!

For a while now, we know there has been some speculation as to whether or not she and Danny could have a romantic future. We, at least for now, can’t speak to that. We can just say that her return will not come in altogether great times as she is hospitalized. (What is it with these characters being in danger on this show right now?)

For a few more details right away on what’s to come, go ahead and see the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Ghosted” – Danny and Baez investigate after a vicious attack leaves their mutual friend, Maggie Gibson (Callie Thorne), hospitalized. Also, Frank and the Dream Team debate the appropriate memorial protocol for a former police commissioner with a questionable professional legacy; Jamie begs Erin to release a perp who can lead him to a powerful criminal; and Eddie’s car is vandalized by her partner Badillo’s (Ian Quinlan) ex-girlfriend, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Callie Thorne returns as Maggie Gibson, a psychic medium and Danny and Baez’s mutual friend.

Of course, there’s always going to be drama for every character on this show, but why in the world would Badillo’s ex attack Eddie’s car? Isn’t it obvious that they are just partners on the job and nothing more? She’s married! There could be more to the story than what we know, but the whole thing just feels rather strange at the moment.

