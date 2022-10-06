NCIS season 20 episode 4: Meet Jessica Knight’s ex-boyfriend!

CBS kept us waiting for a long time to get more news on NCIS season 20 episode 4 — luckily, we’re pleased to have that today!

If you saw the promo earlier this week, then you know already that “Leave No Trace” is an episode that could feature a series of murders that are taking place around National Parks. Now, we know a little bit more, including that Jessica Knight’s past — or to be specific, an ex-boyfriend — will also be involved here.

To get a few more details now on what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Leave No Trace” – Agent Knight’s past resurfaces when her ex-boyfriend, a National Parks Service agent, teams up with NCIS to investigate a campsite murder, on the CBS Original Series NCIS, Monday, Oct 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Caleb Alexander Smith is playing the National Parks Service agent named Gage Winchester (any relation to Sam and Dean?), who you can see in the photo above. We’re of course curious to learn more about him, especially since he looks on paper to be the total opposite of Jimmy Palmer. We hope that they don’t really play up the jealous/overprotective angle here with Jimmy, mostly because that’s far too predictable. With that being said, we do hope this episode allows us to see more of the Knight in Shining Palmer relationship, given that this is something that we haven’t had too much of so far this season. We know that they disclosed it officially at the end of season 19 but so far, they’ve kept it hush-hush around the office. Is that going to change?

