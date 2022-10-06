Walker: Independence season 1 episode 2 spoilers: The next move

Following tonight’s big premiere on The CW, are you curious to learn more about Walker: Independence season 1 episode 2?

From the get-go, we’ll admit that there is a lot we’re curious about when it comes to this show. The network as a whole is banking big on the Walker brand as it moves into the Nexstar era, and this is the closest thing to a pure Western that there is on broadcast TV these days. We feel like the success of both Yellowstone and 1883 gave them some confidence to give a show like this a try, though we do have to wait to see the end result. We can at least say that there’s a great lead here in Katherine McNamara and overall, that ends to give us confidence in the rest of the overall product.

For episode 2, much of the story could be about picking up in the aftermath of episode 1 as Abby tries to figure out her future. For more, check out the Walker: Independence synopsis below for “Home to a Stranger.”

KEEP YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER – Abby (Katherine McNamara) is joined by rough and tumble outlaw Hoyt (Matt Barr) and Apache scout, Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), when she revisits the tragic site of her life’s demise in search of clues to help uncover the cold-blooded killer hiding in town. Meanwhile, new Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian), and the town’s loyal Deputy, Gus (Philemon Chambers), are determined to track down the “mysterious” man responsible for the recent bank robbery. Kate (Katie Findlay) badgers Hagan (guest star Mark Sheppard) into doing the right thing, and Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) finds a new friend – and discovers a surprising talent – in Kai (Lawrence Kao). As Abby says a final farewell to her old life and “what might have been” she begins to embrace a new start in Independence while she, Calian, and Hoyt hatch a plan to bring the real enemy to justice… but how close is she willing to get? The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and directed by Larry Teng (#102). Original airdate 10/13/2022.

Hopefully, viewers get on board Independence right away; while it may be set in a different era than Walker, we do think much of the soul is intact here and there are some fascinating things the writers are going to pull off.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Walker: Independence right away

What do you most want to see on Walker: Independence season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes for what lies ahead below! After you do just that, come back — there are more updates moving forward and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







