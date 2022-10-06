Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How far along are we?

The road to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date continues, and it seems like every few days, we at least get a new breadcrumb.

So what do we have to report today? It’s mostly another reminder that the cast and crew are still hard at work, even though this show started production well over half a year ago! Technically, a 12-episode comedy series should have wrapped long before now, and that strangeness is why Ted Lasso has been in the press as of late. There are multiple reported reasons for the delays, and there’s no doubt that it is frustrating for everyone out there thinking that we’d have a chance to see it this fall.

Yet, if this extra time is what it takes to make the show perfect, we have to be okay with it … even if it is pretty darn difficult in the moment.

Here’s what we can say right now: The cast and crew are still in London, and remain hard at work trying to ensure that everything coming up is perfect. We tend to think that they are close to the end, but we’ve also felt that way for a good while. The only thing that we can say with certainty is that the cast is not so far along that Apple feels okay to 100% announce anything on the future. We think one of the main reasons the show has been so cautious is because they don’t want to reveal a premiere date/window and change it later. Once production is actually wrapped, there’s a pretty good chance that this could end up changing.

There is one other thing that we wonder as we (presumably) get near the end of production: Are there multiple endings planned? We wonder it mostly because there’s been such ambiguity about whether season 3 is the end of the show. Personally, we think there will only be one ending and it could function as an end to the season or, potentially, the series. That is, however, just a guess.

As for a start date, look out for season 3 at some point in the winter or spring of next year; until filming is done, it’s hard to be more specific.

