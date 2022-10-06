Young Sheldon season 6 episode 3 spoilers: The Mandy dilemma

Young SheldonAs we’re getting into next week’s Young Sheldon season 6 episode 3, let’s discuss one thing we appreciate already. Perhaps more so than any other season, this one feels pretty darn serialized. The full-time arrival of Mandy almost makes it impossible not to, since Georgie has a lot to think about in terms of his future — and whether or not he has one with her. These are grown-up problems that a young, immature guy is having to figure out.

Add to all of this a new problem for Mandy next week, as she needs to figure out a place for herself to stay. Check out the full Young Sheldon season 6 episode 3 synopsis for other insight into what lies ahead:

“Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy” – Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma. Also, Mary tries her hand at writing and Mandy needs a new place to live, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct 13 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure at least the Mandy problem will be solved for now, but this is still without speaking about the long-term future and some of the questions that exist there; in other words, things that are hard to have clear answers to at the moment. Of course, a part of the fun of this show is knowing certain things about the future thanks to The Big Bang Theory, but also knowing that a handful of things were also left intentionally vague. That does leave a lot of question marks out in the ether and we’re of course psyched to see how many of those get explored in the many weeks to come.

