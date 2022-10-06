CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Story of a ghost town

Next week on CBS you’re going to get a chance to see CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 3 — what is there to dive into now? As it turns out, quite a bit!

First and foremost, let’s comment that “Story of a Gun” is the title for this episode, and just on the basis of that we tend to think that there’s a lot of topical stuff that will be addressed. Just from the standpoint of forensics alone, CSI: Vegas can examine and trace a lot of stuff here that your standard detectives cannot. This has always been what separates this show from the rest of the pack, and this should be apparent here almost from the get-go.

As for the principal story of the case, the full season 2 episode 3 synopsis suggests there’s some creepy stuff coming around the corner:

“Story of a Gun” – The CSI team investigates after a group of teens discover a dead woman behind the wheel of an abandoned car in a Nevada ghost town, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We tend to think that this episode will be primarily case-of-the-week focused, but we don’t necessarily think that the Catherine Willows story will be shoved completely to the side here, either. There is a lot from top to bottom that can be explored with her and the casino, and we appreciate through the first two seasons that the writers have put forward a good bit of effort into ensuring that these nostalgic names have some meaty stuff to tackle. We just hope that this is a trend that continues for a good while.

