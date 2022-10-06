Succession season 4 premiere date: The impact of long-term future

We know that Succession season 4 is coming to HBO at some point down the road. What’s the premiere window? It feels like spring is the best approximation based on everything we’ve seen and heard so far.

For the sake of this article, there is one other thing to discuss and/or look into, and it has to do with a rather simple question: How much is the series’ long-term future going to tie into when the network brings it back?

In case you haven’t heard any of the news so far on the subject, we know there’s a reasonable amount of ambiguity right now on what the Jeremy Strong series is going to look like at the end of season 4. Is that going to be it? No one has said for sure this is the final season, and creator Jesse Armstrong may still be figuring that out.

What we do think is that if season 4 is the final season, there’s a really good chance HBO will draw it out as long as possible to get more viewers. That’s where we think a May premiere date could be more possible as opposed to a March or April. If we could get a season 5 down the road, earlier in the spring feels more possible. For us personally, we do think we’re going to get at least one more chapter after season 4. After all, Logan Roy’s kids were just shut out of Waystar Royco! It feels like there is a lot of story left to tell here, and it’d be a little bit of a mistake for the show to just gloss over this and not give us a little more in the way of story. There’s a LOT of gas still left in the metaphorical tank.

