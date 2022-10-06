The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Anya Banerjee to play Siya Malik

After weeks’ worth of speculation, The Blacklist season 10 has found their Siya Malik in Anya Banerjee.

According to a report from TVLine, the relative newcomer (who recently graduated from Columbia University’s Master of Fine Arts program) is going to be playing the very important role of deceased Meera Malik’s daughter in the new season. Siya was alluded to all the way back in season 1, but a lot has clearly changed in the world since then.

If you think all the way back to season 1, Meera was killed while on the job, working alongside the Task Force while also being a part of the CIA. We know that she was roped into the larger Berlin story and at one point, it was revealed that she was a mole on the inside. We imagine that Siya is going to want some answers, given a lot of the work that the Task Force does is classified. However, Ressler, Cooper, and the rest of the team have no real incentive to give her answers. She doesn’t work with the Bureau! She works instead over at MI6, where she does collect intelligence and has quite the important job.

We tend to think that Siya will be a major player this season and she almost has to be, given that the series lost both Amir Arison (Aram) and Laura Sohn (Park) at the end of season 9. There is a huge void that will need to be filled here at the Task Force, and it’s still not 100% what Dembe is going to be doing.

NBC has yet to announce a premiere date for season 10, but we tend to think that we’re going to be seeing it back in January. Fingers crossed!

