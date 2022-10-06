Last night’s Chicago Fire season 11 episode was absolutely one to get emotionally torn-up about. Just consider what happened to Chief Hawkins! The character’s death at the end of the episode was an absolutely stunner, and it’s something that will radically change Violet’s life moving forward.

Oh, and of course all of this is yet another reminder that within the world of One Chicago, we just can’t have nice things no matter how much we desperately want them. Violet and Hawkins had finally figured out a way to make their relationship work! They went through a lot in a short period of time, including a stretch where it looked like their job was going to keep them apart. Yet, they made it through that and they were in a good place before the theater fire.

Of course, the death of Hawkins also means the end of the road for Jimmy Nicholas on the show. He was never a series regular and with that in mind, he could’ve been written out at any time. It’s still hard to say goodbye to one of our favorite recurring guest stars.

In a post on Twitter, here is what Nicholas had to say about his exit:

You all are so unbelievably kind. I feel truly spoiled and incredibly grateful.

In the aftermath of what happened, we do tend to think that Nicholas will have no problem landing some other roles elsewhere. It is very rare that a recurring guest star becomes so popular in such a short period of time; yet, it speaks to everything that he brought to the table here. It’s almost reminiscent in a way of Anna, the Severide love interest who died earlier on in the show’s run. Both these characters brought a lot to the table and in a way, dramatically changed the main characters who they interacted with.

Are you going to miss Hawkins on Chicago Fire season 11?

