Chicago PD season 10: Jesse Lee Soffer reacts to final episode

Last night’s Chicago PD episode was the final one for Jesse Lee Soffer, at least as a series regular for the time being. Is there a chance that Jay Halstead will return in some shape or form? We tend to think so, but it doesn’t appear to be coming in the near future.

After all, Halstead exited the NBC show to rejoin the Army, where he hopes to rediscover himself after everything that he went through with Voight and Intelligence. In his own words, the military is a world of black and white. He wants to revisit that as opposed to the complications of the police department.

At the time of this writing, the specific circumstances surrounding Soffer’s exit remain unclear — we have a feeling that it had to do with the higher-ups wanting to cut costs, but we feel that largely because there is no other clear reasoning for it. It is clear that Jesse did cherish the role and the fanbase, and he confirmed as much in a series of posts on Twitter last night:

For anyone that’s ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I’m grateful. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I’m just grateful. If I could like every single tweet I would. I appreciate all the love. It means so much to me. Thank you.

Meanwhile, the official One Chicago accounted posted a video featuring Nick Gehlfuss, who of course plays Jay’s on-screen brother Will Halstead on Chicago Med. We’re pretty bummed there was no formal goodbye scene between the two of them, but maybe this will help with that. (Given how abrupt Halstead’s goodbye was from Chicago PD, he didn’t even say goodbye to some other members of his own unit.)

We’re going to miss Jesse on the show; he brought so much to this role, and allowed us to have contrast to some of Voight’s actions and thoughts.

From one Halstead brother to another, @TheNickGehlfuss has a special message for @jesseleesoffer. 💚 pic.twitter.com/CDt3T7HRZd — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 6, 2022

