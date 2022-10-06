Chicago PD season 10 episode 4 promo: Life after Jay Halstead

We’ll be the first admit that as we move into Chicago PD season 10 episode 4, things are going to start getting a little bit weird. They have to.

Tonight’s episode 3 marked the end of the road for Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, at least as a series regular. You never know precisely what the future holds but for the time being, we know that he is gone. He is the one who decided to rejoin the Army and do some good from afar. He wants to get back to being the man that he was.

Are we still confused about what his long-term future is? Absolutely, but we at least know that his mission is only supposed to be for eight months. If he comes back sooner, it could mean a return in the season 10 finale … but we do still have questions about if he’d ever rejoin Intelligence again full-time. The show will go on without him, but no doubt it’s going to be strange. Hailey, for starters, should be understandably reeling from all of this. She may believe what Jay is saying in terms of this being the best thing for him, but 100% that does not make it easy. She has to just soldier on and keep doing her job, but will she have resentment towards Voight or anyone else for potentially influencing him? That remains unclear.

The one thing we feel was TOTALLY a missed opportunity for NBC was them making the promo all about Torres. That’s no slight against the character, who we do think is interesting — we just think the promo should have been more about the aftermath of losing Jay. There’s going to be plenty of time to get to know the new member of the force; the show doesn’t have to rush anything along here.

