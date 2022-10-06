American Horror Story season 11 teaser hypes up NYC chaos

For everyone out there who’s been eager to get some sort of proper tease for American Horror Story season 11, we’re happy to say we now have it!

If you look below, you can see a new teaser for what’s coming up next on the franchise when it returns on October 19. It looks like there could be a little bit of legitimate footage within here, though we recognize that can be sometimes hard to identify with this show. We’re absolutely going to be heading into the nightlife this season, and the teaser mentioning “the most dangerous year” is more than likely another reference that we are getting some sort of period piece.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

A lot of the imagery that is in here, from the whips to the spikes, seemingly ties into the posters that we have seen for the season so far. It seems dangerous for sure, but also action-packed and worthy of a whole lot of hype! This is a season where we’re going to see different sort of threats than in last season’s Double Feature, as on the surface, they appear to be more human than supernatural. That may have been something that the show was really focusing on in the past, but it’s been a little while since we’ve had a grounded version of the show.

Remember, FX is planning to give you a generous dose of this show and this world almost right away. You will get two episodes of the franchise on October 19, and there will be a double-dose of stories every week for the rest of the way. It’s a unique approach to the show, so we’ll see whether or not that fully works.

Related – Be sure to score some additional discussion on American Horror Story: NYC, including the characters

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story season 11, based on this teaser?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates all about the show. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







