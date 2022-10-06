Doctor Who spoilers: David Tennant discusses anniversary return

David Tennant is going to be coming back to Doctor Who, and for a pretty momentous occasion in the 60th anniversary. He’ll be joined by his former co-star Catherine Tate, and his one-time showrunner in Russell T. Davies is involved behind the scenes. This is a reunion of all key players, and of course it’s exciting!

For the sake of this article, there is one big, burning question that is worth getting into: How did this return come about in the first place? In a new interview with the BBC per Collider, Tennant himself attributes it to a lot of people watching old episodes (including former colleagues) during the global health crisis — and also a back-and-forth with Catherine and Russell:

“We were just having a text exchange … Catherine said, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to do it again?’ And then Russell said, ‘We could do a one-off, maybe they’d let us’. We said, ‘yeah that would be a laugh,’ and then it all went quiet. Suddenly, Russell let us know that he was taking over the show again and he would be back fully in charge and would we come and play a little bit for him? So I don’t know if we gave him the idea to take Doctor Who back but certainly we thought if he’s doing it, we can’t let these young people have all the fun.”

Based on most early information that we have, Tennant’s return to Doctor Who isn’t just going to be a one-off. He’s going to be a part of three separate specials, which are all going to air next year. Meanwhile, the final episode featuring Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor will be taking place this month, and we’re trying to prepare already for an emotional regeneration. After Tennant, we of course have another reason to be excited in the return of Ncuti Gatwa, who is super-talented and could bring a ton to the table.

