Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Will long-term future impact it?

There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to a Cobra Kai season 6 over at Netflix, but there is also a bit of uncertainty.

After all, consider this: The long-term future of the series has yet to be decided. Technically there is no season 6 renewal as of yet, but we feel like that is more or less a foregone conclusion. This remains one of the most popular shows that Netflix has to offer, and we like to think they’d keep it around as long as there are stories to tell.

Yet, we do think we’re closer to the end at this point than the beginning. There are probably only so many times you can see people prepare for karate tournaments, and that is acutely on our mind.

In a way, the long-term future of the show could impact when season 6 premieres, mostly because Netflix will be more incentivized to push this show hard if it is not the final season. If there’s a chance at a season 7, the show has something to lose! We could imagine in this case the streaming service being more choosy as to when to put the show on with new episodes — they won’t want to air it against a lot of competition, and we also think they’ll find a premiere window that has performed well for them over the years (similar to what we saw for season 4 or season 5). If this is the final season, we wouldn’t be surprised if they just put it on whenever it was ready and without as much consideration for competition.

One other thing we’re watching right now is whether there could be a two-season renewal, a situation where those seasons could film back to back. That could shorten the hiatus between season 6 and season 7; we already know we could be waiting a while for season 6. The earliest we’re expecting it right now is late 2023, but it could be even longer.

Related – Check out other news right now on Cobra Kai, including when the show could be back

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 6?

Do you believe the show will come back at any particular time? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







