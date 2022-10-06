As we start to look towards Chicago Fire season 11 episode 4 on NBC next week, it is fair to have a pit in your stomach. We just saw the series claim another life in Chief Evan Hawkins, and this is a death that will impact everyone in different ways.

Of course, for Violet the impact is going to be most obvious, just because it has to. She is someone who clearly loved him and thought the two were going to have a future together. They went through SO much in order to make sure they could date in the first place, and they’d gotten to a good place. Maybe that was the first bit of evidence that this relationship was not going to last in the long-term.

Prepare for more tears — that’s one of the things we would prepare you for first moving forward. We know that Violet will at least have a lot of people there for her who, unfortunately, are used to dealing with death. Think about what happened to Leslie Shay, or more recently the death of Otis. These were beloved people and while Hawkins wasn’t as close to everyone in 51, they all were more than a little bit familiar with him. They also love Violet and they’ll care about him by extension.

Beyond Violet being in mourning, there are some other problems that you’re going to see Firehouse 51 deal with — take, for example, another serious rescue that comes with its fair share of problems. After losing Hawkins, Boden is going to be doing everything in his power to ensure that no one dies. Of course, in doing that he could end up pushing himself to his limit. We don’t want anything to happen to him either!

