House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8: ‘The Lord of the Tides’

Amazon Prime may have the Lord of the Rings, but HBO’s House of the Dragon has something a little different: “The Lord of the Tides.”

So what does this mean in the context of the show? The network doesn’t hand out a lot of details in advance of their episodes, but there is still room for a good discussion here!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos every Sunday night!

On paper, “The Lord of the Tides” means that, once more, we are probably spending some time in Driftmark and for good reason. At the end of episode 7, we saw Rhaenyra and Daemon work to fake the death of Laenor. We tend to think, of course, that there are going to be consequences as a result of this. Corlys Velaryon has to be in a state of unprecedented mourning, given that he has lost both his son as well as his daughter. Laena. This will lead to questions as to who sits on the throne next, and what that means for the empire at large.

If you are Daemon or Rhaenyra, the risk here is that someone in power finds out about their little gambit with Laenor, which was a way to ensure the two could marry each other. If word gets out there on that, it would be huge trouble for them both. They have to watch their back.

Meanwhile, we’re equally curious to see what Alicent or Viserys could try to do on their own to influence matters in the region, given that we’re seeing the Queen step up to the plate now in an effort to gain more influence. She wants Aegon on the throne and as time passes, she could be doing whatever she could to make that happen.

Related – Check out some more news on House of the Dragon, including other scoop on what’s next

Where do you think things are going moving into House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8?

How important do you think Driftmark and the world for House Velaryon could be? Share right now in the comments! Also, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







