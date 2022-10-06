The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Janine’s future

As we prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6, is there a lot more that we can expect out of Janine? For now, we’re optimistic that some of her best material is still to come.

Just think for a moment about what just transpired to the character. She’s already survived yet another near-death experience, and this one may inspire a little bit of change from Aunt Lydia. We don’t quite think that she is about to become a revolutionary, but even a small alteration to how Ann Dowd’s character behaves at the red center could be a good thing. Consider it a step in the right direction.

So what else could be coming for Janine? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Madeline Brewer makes it clear that we’re going to see more change for this character over time, especially when it comes to her stepping up and being a leader:

“I think there is some energy from what happened that Janine takes into the end of the season that you will see … There is a void in the Red Center without June, and the only way you survive Gilead is with a June; with some sort of June. So, I think Janine tries to embody a little bit of that June energy for these handmaids. And I think she finds purpose in it.”

If Janine does start to see a change in Aunt Lydia’s behavior, it may inspire her further to step up to the plate in ways that we have not seen from her before. We do think that this is going to be needed; if we’re going to continue to see Gilead, we want to get a glimmer of hope that some of these characters are going to make it out alive. We can’t just keep crossing our fingers and hoping for Commander Lawrence to do something.

