Walker season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Is Liam also missing?

Next week on Walker season 3 episode 2, we’re going to see all sorts of exciting stuff — but also drama and plenty of it.

So where do we really begin here? Well, we suppose we should put the focus here on Liam. We already know that the search for Walker is a fundamental part of this season, but it’s clear at this point that we’re expanding beyond that. By throwing Liam into the mix here, we’re getting another reminder here of just how dangerous the current threat is. We also have a good sense that this is personal, just in case that wasn’t altogether clear.

Below, you can see the full Walker season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some additional scoop all about the story now, plus where we are going from here:

WHATEVER IT TAKES – While Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and James (Coby Bell) lead the charge to find Walker (Jared Padalecki), the situation goes from bad to worse when Liam (Keegan Allen) also goes missing. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) pursue a lead of their own. Austin Nichols directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#302). Original airdate 10/13/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

At the moment, we’re getting a pretty good sense at this point that the show is doing what they can to deliver a near-constant sense of danger with this first part of the season, and we’ve got no real problem with that at all. If the point here is to make every episode look and feel a little bit different, then we think it’s fair to say mission accomplished here, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 3 episode 2 next week?

Do you think Walker’s dilemma is a great setup for everything else we’re going to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







