The Witcher season 3 premiere date: How season 4 impacts it

The Witcher season 3 has to be one of the most-anticipated shows out there on Netflix’s release calendar. Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a good while to see it. The streaming service confirmed recently that Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast will be back next summer, but they didn’t specify a heck of a lot beyond that.

Now with that said, we do think that Netflix is actively thinking about the long-term future of the show + the franchise at large. We’ve heard rumors already about the streamer secretly having a season 4 order, and about this and season 5 filming back-to-back. None of this is confirmed, but it wouldn’t shock us if the creative team was planning ahead based on the overall success so far.

The primary question that we are left to wonder in the midst of all of this is simple: Is season 4 factoring into the season 3 launch date? In one way, we could assume so. In general, we don’t think Netflix (or many other streaming providers) really like that they have these huge gaps between seasons, and we’re sure that this is something that they would love to rectify in the future. If they stream season 3 next summer and start off season 4 production in the spring, this may make it easier to turn the show into either annual events or somewhat close to it.

Hopefully, Netflix will announce some sort of season 3 premiere date in the new year. We don’t think that they will announce a whole lot more in the next couple of months, largely because they have no real reason to rush it. If they wanted that date out there, we would’ve heard something more at the Tudum event close to the end of the month.

