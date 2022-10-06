Entering tonight’s Chicago Fire season 11 episode, we absolutely had a big pit in our stomach and for good reason. After all, we anticipated a character being killed off! This was hyped in all the previews and as a result of that, we were shaking in our boots.

Because of the deaths of Otis and Shay, we’ve seen that the writers aren’t afraid to kill bit people off. Yet, it’d be a little strange to eliminate a series regular in the third episode of the season. It’s not completely unheard of, but it’s still unlikely.

The moment that we saw there was a fire at a theater about three-quarters of the way into the episode, we were immediately concerned. That was especially the case when we realized there were victims trapped inside. This show made us really worried about Gallo at one point, since he was missing inside the building; that was before Stella made it clear that she found him and was bringing him out.

Then, things escalated quickly for one Evan Hawkins. He was on the scene to help victims, and not even to go in the building. Then, a pile of rubble fell right on the Paramedic Field Chief and Violet started to immediately panic. This was the guy she fell in love with, and it seemed like the two had found a way to make their relationship work. Having something like this happen at the end of all of it? Tragic. Their relationship had already gone through a time when it didn’t think that they’d be together.

Violet tried to resuscitate him at the scene, but it was to no avail. He was gone. The Chief is dead, and we tend to think there are a lot of devastated fans out there. Remember that this was a guy who a lot of people got invested in over a really short period of time. Jimmy Nicholas was not a series regular (hence why the writers were okay to let him go here), but he made a big impression in the episodes he was around.

