Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 4 spoilers: Surprises ahead?

Next week on NBC you will have a chance to Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 4 — a story titled “The Steps We Cannot Take.” So what lies ahead here? Well, on the surface it feels like we could have a rich case-of-the-week story that tests the entire unit.

Oh, and of course in true show fashion, we’re going to see a major twist at some point along the way. For more insight, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 4 synopsis:

10/13/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A home invasion and kidnapping leads the SVU to a shocking discovery. Muncy tries to fit in with the squad. TV-14

The story around Muncy is going to be one of the hardest ones to process as viewers, mostly because we’re trying to get accustomed to someone new while also saying goodbye to someone beloved in Rollins. We’re a matter of weeks away from Kelli Giddish’s exit from the series and of course, there’s a tough balancing act here since that is obviously going to be the #1 story in our mind for at least a little while.

In general, we feel like this season will continue to evolve and have some more surprises. The most important thing, at least to us, is that there’s going to be an opportunity to dive further into the lives of these characters. The personal stuff has been some of what SVU has done best so far under new showrunner David Graziano, who also has the difficult task of coming onto the show and, almost immediately, having to say goodbye to a beloved character. We’ll have more on that subject in due time.

