Law & Order season 22 episode 4 spoilers: Into Cosgrove’s past

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Law & Order season 22 episode 4 — so what can be said here in advance?

Well, first and foremost, consider this an opportunity to learn a little bit more about the characters. To be specific, Cosgrove. A former mentor of his will end up being tied to a case, and potentially through that, we could have a chance to learn more about why he is the way that he is.

For a few more specifics all about that, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 22 episode 4 synopsis below:

10/13/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When the young author of a tell-all book is found dead, Cosgrove asks a former mentor for help with the case. Price has an uphill battle in court when a search and seizure is deemed illegal. TV-14

The further that we dive into this story, the more complicated this author’s case could be — which is probably just what the writers want. That’s especially true when it comes to Price and the roadblocks that are going to come up in court.

What more can be said about this? On paper, this seems to be a pretty standard case within the greater Law & Order world, at least in terms of the cast being hit with some major roadblocks and issues that they’ll need to untangle over time. We’re excited to see how this all pans out, so let’s just hope that it’s more than worth the wait. We also tend to think that through the rest of the season, we’re going to have a chance to learn about other important characters as well — that includes Shaw, who we’re getting to learn on the fly.

