Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, October 6?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, and will we be seeing both SVU and Organized Crime along for the ride, as well? We’ve had a chance to see a nice run of episodes as of late, so why not keep things running for a little while longer?

If you absolutely do love this franchise, here is where you can get a little bit excited: There are new episodes of all three shows in a matter of hours! The crossover was done in the premiere and with that in mind, you’re going to see individual stories across all three shows that should allow you to get to know all of these people a little bit further.

Want to know more? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the synopses for all three of these series below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 3, “Camouflage” – 10/06/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A deadly shooting has Cosgrove and Shaw racing to find the culprit before another attack is orchestrated. Price struggles to put his ethical principles aside when the US Attorney’s office pushes for the death penalty in the case. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 3, “Mirror Effect” – 10/06/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson tries to help a pop star in a volatile relationship. Rollins struggles with taking the stress of work home with her. Fin teaches a rookie a lesson in respecting fellow officers. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 3, “Catch Me if You Can” – 10/06/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler, Bell and the task force scramble to track down a murderer before he takes desperate action. Jamie blames himself when a mistake leads to further tragedy. Jet makes a crucial discovery that could save a child’s life. TV-14

We’re sure that of these three, the series that will inevitably generate the most attention is SVU, largely because of the speculation that Kelli Giddish will be leaving the show soon. This IS something that unfortunately will happen, but we’re not quite there as of yet — it should take place a little later this fall.

