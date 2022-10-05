Andor season 1 episode 6 preview: The acceleration?

Is Andor season 1 episode 6 next week going to be where a lot of the planted seeds turn into full-on chaos? It feels to wonder that.

While early reviews for this week’s episode 5 have been by and large positive, we have noticed at least a small amount of criticism — with a lot of it guided into the slower-than-normal pace. We know that there were some out there a little frustrated about the pace even before that.

Yet, here is a reminder that we as viewers can’t have it both ways when it comes to the larger Star Wars universe. We remember that with some other shows and movies, there are often complaints that we don’t have enough time to get to know the characters amidst the action. Now, we’re getting to know the characters, but the action is more on the back-burner.

If there is a reasonable explanation we can come up with amidst all of this, it is that the show is allowing us to meet Andor’s new crew and spend some time analyzing the opposition; this way, when we get to some of the larger confrontations and battles, they’ll have more of an impact. (We also have a feeling that this show would run out of money if every one of their twelve episodes was a full-on action spectacle.)

At the end of next week’s episode, we at least know that we’re at the halfway point of the season. That’s a pretty big signal that we’re going to see some pretty dramatic stuff the rest of the way, and absolutely we’re excited to see what a little bit of that looks like.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Andor season 1 episode 6 when it arrives next week?

