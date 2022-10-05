NCIS season 20: Wilmer Valderrama, cast promote big crossover

If you missed it, some pretty incredible NCIS season 20 news was revealed earlier on in the week: We are getting a three-part crossover! For the first time, the flagship show, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawaii are all coming together for a big event. It’s a shame this couldn’t happen while the New Orleans show was still on the air, and there is a part of us that wants one of those characters to turn up here in some form.

There aren’t a number of major details out there about this crossover as of now, save for that it’s being planned for January and a number of cast members, including Wilmer Valderrama, are involved.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see courtesy of Wilmer the first announcement about the crossover from CBS, who cites fan demand as the big reason why they’re doing it. We do think that this is a big part of it, whereas timing also plays a big role. Since there is no guarantee that Los Angeles in particular will be around for a long time, the franchise is trying to strike while the iron is hot.

We’ve seen commentary from some other actors about the big event already, including NCIS: Hawaii actor Jason Antoon and of course NCIS star Brian Dietzen. While these guys have done the two-part crossovers before, this is very much its own animal. This is going to be one of the most ambitious TV events of the year, and we have to imagine the schedule will be a challenge. We’re mostly excited to see what the story will be and how it’s all going to work.

