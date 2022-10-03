NCIS season 20 will have Los Angeles, Hawaii 3-show crossover

We’ve wondered for a while if we would see a big NCIS three-show crossover event and now, we have an answer.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, you are going to see come January a number of familiar faces across this franchise take part in a huge event like no other! Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Noah Mills are just some of the actors confirmed to be taking part, and it looks like there’s some sort of high-octane storyline here about agents who are being targeted.

So why do this crossover now? The simplest answer that we can offer is that this event is going to finally offer something that fans have been wanting for years, especially when there may not be many more chances long-term for them to have it. Remember for a moment that NCIS: Los Angeles is most likely nearing the end of this run and with that in mind, there may not be a lot of other opportunities coming up to have something like this. Given how much the LA version of the show has been sidelined from crossovers over the years, it’s just nice to see something happen.

Of course, our thoughts already go out to some of the crew who are trying to schedule and plan this. A lot of times, these crossovers can be a logistical nightmare, especially during the global health crisis. That is fundamentally the big reason why we don’t see them more often.

