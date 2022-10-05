The Boys season 4 premiere date: How Amazon will hype it up

The wait to see The Boys season 4 is going to be long — it’s also going to be full of periods where there aren’t too many announcements. At this point, we think it’s fair to go ahead and expect that.

However, is there still a chance that some good news will pop in about the show between now and late 2023 / early 2024, when the series most likely returns? What will that news look like? We think this marks a good chance to dive further into how the Prime Video folks will hype up what has to be considered one of their most successful shows. There’s a reason why it has such a passionate audience, and we tend to think that Amazon will do their best to lean into them in whatever way that it possibly can.

Below, let’s just say we’ve got a few humble suggestions as to the sort of things Amazon can hype up about the new season — beyond, of course, a specific premiere date announcement that may still be 12-14 months out.

More shock value – We know that there is so much more to the story beyond just this, but we can’t just sit here and be blind to the fact that these jaw-dropping moments (think Termite) get people talking. This is one of the few shows that can lean more into this and as long as it makes sense to pursue these surprises, the folks behind-the-scenes should keep doing them.

Homelander as a father – The idea is horrifying, but the season 3 finale prepared us for more of that. We have to imagine it will be a big part of what’s ahead, so why not discuss it more?

Starlight on The Boys – What will that look like? It’s a big change for her, and it could be another test of her relationship with Hughie.

The new Supes! – Not every show out there can do a promotional tour around new characters, but the producers here have a knack for interesting newcomers. We’re going to get that here in the form of Sister Sage and then also Firecracker.

How do you think Amazon will best hype up The Boys season 4?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and theories below! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates coming you will not want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

