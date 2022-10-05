Ink Master season 14 episode 7 preview: A mystery guest judge

Next week on Paramount+ you’re going to see Ink Master season 14 episode 7 and from here on out, things could be even more competitive.

Here is a fun way to look at things right now: Every person left is either a former winner or a finalist. That means they are all super-capable of producing great work at any given moment, and we expect the competition to be next-level because of that. We still think that DJ Tambe has to be the consensus favorite to take home the title based on resume alone, but he has a lot of competition here. Gian has shown himself to be a notable threat, there are two other champions left in Tony and Anthony, and Creepy Jason keeps chugging along.

The fact that Jason found a way to stay alive despite being given one of the worst canvases ever deserves at least some sort of applause. How could it not?

What seems interesting about episode 7, at least based on the promo, is that a big part of the focus coming up here could be on a very challenging design but then also a mystery guest judge. Is Dave Navarro actually going to show up in-person for the first time this season? We’ll admit that this is the first thought that came into our mind, but there could be other possibilities as well.

In general, we’re thoroughly enjoying the new, Paramount+ version of the show, even though it’s almost the same show we were used to except at a new venue and with new judges and fewer bleeps. The new uncensored format does feel more natural, and the art is as good as it’s always been (if not better)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ink Master season 14 episode 7 next week?

Who are you rooting for right now? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

