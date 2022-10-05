Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why would Apple stay silent?

If you have been on the internet for the past few months, then you know what the demand is for Ted Lasso season 3. Suffice it to say, it’s pretty next-level, no? We know that there’s a push to get some more news sooner rather than later, and there are also some huge questions tied into all of this.

For us personally, one of the biggest ones right now is actually quite simple: Why isn’t Apple saying anything at all at this point? We do understand the desire to not announce a premiere date, since you run the risk of potential delays — especially for a show that has been pushed back already. You are taking a real risk here!

Meanwhile, we do think there’s a missed opportunity here to share some photos, a potential premiere month, or at least something to whet viewers’ appetite. The one thing you shouldn’t want is for the stories surrounding the delay to become the main event of the off-season. Then, everyone starts to talk about script rewrites and unexpected challenges more than the show itself. The focus should still remain on the future of AFC Richmond, Nate’s heel turn to the dark side, and whether or not Rebecca can figure out exactly what her future holds. There are so many story tidbits the series could drop without giving too much in the way of major news away.

We do feel reasonably confident that we’re going to get an awesome promotional tour for the series, which makes sense given that 1) this could be the final season and 2) it’s probably the biggest show that Apple has right now. We just think the relative silence at this point isn’t helping anyone, especially at a time when viewers, perhaps, are more eager than ever to see what’s coming up next.

For now, all indications suggest that Ted Lasso season 3 could be coming in the winter or the spring; most hope of a 2022 launch seems to be gone at this point.

Related – Check out more news on Ted Lasso right now, including what the next announcement could be

Why do you think that Apple TV+ is staying so quiet on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







