Severance season 2 premiere date: The big promotional challenge

In the months to come, we can only hope that there is some more news out there regarding a Severance season 2 premiere date. After all, we all want it! Unfortunately, the reality remains here that Apple TV+ is in no hurry to share anything, and they shouldn’t be when you consider that this month and when they finally start production.

Now that we have spelled that out, let’s go ahead and look more towards the long-term future. Come late 2022 / early 2023, we imagine that some more news is going to come out about not just a date, but also what will be coming up next. If there is ever a show that carries with it a promotional challenge, it’s this one.

How can you explain a series like Severance in just a matter of minutes? Sure, you can dive into the idea of multiple personas, but there is so much more to it than just this. Not only that, but you don’t want any season 2 previews to give TOO much away from season 1, since a lot of people out there are still finding out about the show and catching up.

How do we think Apple is going to market the show with this in mind? We think that they’ll make sure that they cast a wide net in terms of promotional venues. However, they will probably be a little bit more careful when it comes to how they promote the show. We anticipate they’ll take a somewhat conservative approach when it comes to sharing a lot of season 2 and in the end, that’s okay. They have the luxury of doing that thanks to the first season being so successful; a lot of diehard fans out there are going to watch regardless.

For the time being, it’s our feeling that we’ll see the series return to the air in either late spring or early summer.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Severance season 2, no matter when it premieres?

