The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Will Wheelers take Serena’s baby?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6 is coming to Hulu next week, and we’re starting to be set up for a rather fascinating story for Serena Joy Waterford. She’s long been one of the show’s most important villains and still is, but could she be getting a taste of her own medicine without even realizing it?

There are, at least at the moment, some reasons to think that this is the case. Take, for example, the fact that she is effectively trapped within the Wheelers’ compound at present. She wasn’t allowed a cell phone, and nor is she allowed to really participate in this fertility initiative that she came up with and relayed out to the Commanders. There’s also the fact that she’s trying to act as this representative of Gilead despite being outside of it in so many different ways. We can’t wash over the fact that she is a woman within a misogynistic society, and they are going to look at her as a violation of what the stand for. She’s an independent thinker, she’s wearing her own clothes, and she is unmarried. That’s without even mentioning her being outside of their territory.

All of this brings us to a question that could define much of the rest of her story moving forward: Is it possible that Serena ends up losing her baby to Mr. and Mrs. Wheeler? We know that the husband has been in communication with Gilead, and with her current status in the household, you can draw a parallel between her and a handmaid — with the chief difference being how the baby was first produced. The baby could be a “gift” from Gilead to bring Mr. Wheeler in more as a proper Commander, and also a reminder to Serena that she cannot step outside of her society or inhabit whatever role that she chooses.

We know that Serena may be smart and shrewd, but in the end, she’s effectively on her own here. If she experiences the feeling of her child being ripped from her arms, where will that take her? This journey could be among the most interesting to watch the rest of the season.

What do you think will happen to Serena through the rest of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

