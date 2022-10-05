The Good Doctor season 6: ABC exec on future, spin-off plan

What is the long-term future going to hold when it comes to The Good Doctor beyond this season? Of course, there are already questions on that. Shows tend to get more expensive after their sixth or seventh season, and this is where the Freddie Highmore series happens to be. We also can’t ignore the fact that ABC doesn’t have full ownership of the property, which could make it a little more pricey to maintain in the long-term.

At the moment, it does feel like there’s hope for more, largely because ABC appreciates this show enough to give us a potential spin-off. While The Good Lawyer isn’t anything more than a backdoor pilot right now, its future status is something to consider — as is the possibility that it and the flagship show could air at the same time during the 2023-24 season. This is certainly a possibility that the network is open to, at least based on what Simran Sethi, ABC Entertainment’s executive vice president of Programming and Content Strategy, had to say to Deadline:

“That’s not a decision we’ve come to yet … The reason we’re in discussions of spinoffs of particular shows is really rooted in how talented the creative teams are behind it. David Shore is really really talented, and The Good Doctor is a really, really good show. So I think it’s definitely part of our strategy, creating these worlds that can move in-between shows, but it really comes down to the quality of execution of the particular shows and the writing team, if they have another in them.”

We think a more formal decision on the spin-off will come in the new year, and there could be a lot of factors here in between its creative execution and then also whether there’s a worthy spot in the schedule for it. Spin-offs are rarely ever a slam dunk, and a lot can depend on the state of the TV market and if you have another great lead. For example, Highmore really helps to make The Good Doctor the show that it is.

