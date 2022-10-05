Grey’s Anatomy season 19: ABC exec on series’ long-term future

Is Grey’s Anatomy season 19 going to be the final season, especially now that Ellen Pompeo is scaling her presence back? This certainly feels like a fair question, and we could see more and more about it over time.

Ultimately, there are some reasons to suspect that the end could be near, but there’s also one pretty gigantic reason why that may not be the case: The show’s overall performance. It still performs well in metrics all across the board, and is also hugely popular all over the world.

For right now, it’s clear that ABC is not putting a final-season label on the medical drama, and they are taking instead a wait-and-see approach. In an interview per Deadline, ABC Entertainment EVP of Programming and Content Strategy Simran Sethi had the following to say:

“No decisions have been made at this time, but we hope to be in business with Shondaland for a really long time … And I think when you’re looking at this next season, I’m excited for this Thursday and for audiences to see this new class of interns, which does feel really reminiscent of nostalgic early Grey’s, but they’re absolutely their own characters.”

Much of the long-term future of this show could at this point be focused on the new surgical residents who have entered the picture and ABC knows this — hence, the reason that the five of them are included in the photo above. Nailing these characters and being invested from the get-go is going to be essential to the long-term future since otherwise, it’s going to be easy for people to bail the moment that Meredith leaves as an on-screen presence. (Pompeo will still serve as a narrator, and also an executive producer behind the scenes — she’s not going away from the show in some permanent way.)

