Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 will up the stakes

One of the things that we’re seeing as we progress further into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the world slowly starting to come together. When it comes to action, drama, and certainly opportunities to see important characters together, episode 6 was by far the strongest one we’ve seen so far. Are we going to see the show continue along this trajectory? There is a reasonable case to believe so.

Speaking as a part of a new The Hollywood Reporter feature, co-showrunner Patrick McKay notes that one of the goals of season 2 (which just started filming in the UK) is to be “bigger and better [on] every level … by an order of magnitude.” The executive producer also is well aware of how polarizing the early part of the series was:

“Some people had nice things to say about the pilot and second episode, or they didn’t have nice things to say, but I hope they stay for more episodes … The bar has to keep going up.”

The challenge when it comes to making a show like this is obviously retaining the audience, and that is where the somewhat-slow start to season 1 could burden it a little. We know the series delivered incredible ratings from the start and now, they have to work on ensuring that a ton of people spread the word that the series is getting better and better over time — and possibly get back some people who may have balked on the show early on.

We do think that Amazon will continue to do everything they can to make The Rings of Power a hit, mostly because they have so much invested in it from both a financial and promotional standpoint. It’s positioned to be their biggest show by a mile, and they need to ensure that it lives up to that billing.

