Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 9: Last until finale

Want to get a better sense of what’s next on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 9? As you would imagine, there’s a LOT to discuss!

First and foremost, though, we should point out where this story stands in the larger scheme of things: It is the final one before the finale. The title here is “Anti-Trust,” and we tend to think that this could have a lot to do with business. Is it the family business? Time will tell, but we tend to think that things are going to get super-crazy before we get to the end of the season. Starz is going to want a HUGE cliffhanger to keep you hooked until the already-renewed season 3.

Below, you can check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 9 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

With his living situation threatened, Famous reaches out to Lou as a last-ditch effort. Raq receives a new business proposal and must eliminate a threat. Burke closes in on what really happened in Baisley Park.

The Burke storyline is the one that actually feels most likely to spiral out of control, which is one of the reasons we tend to think that the character could die at the end of the season. We understand that as a cop, she’s one of those people who is going to desperately seek the truth at every turn. However, there are people out there who don’t want that secret told, and won’t be anywhere near so inclined to protect Kanan.

No matter what happens here, we tend to think it’s going to continue directly into the finale. You gotta be prepared for that!

