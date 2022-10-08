Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’re certainly hoping for a chance to get some more comedy for a second week in a row. We say that after the premiere turned out to be a relatively pleasant surprise; it was certainly stronger for most of the show than we ever expected given the massive cast turnover.

In a way, last week’s premiere felt like the writers and cast heard all the skepticism and it motivated them more than ever. Sure, there was some controversy around the Charmin Bears sketch, but there were also a few other moments that really delivered. (That McDonald’s commercial was so demented and we hope for more in that vein.)

Let’s go ahead now and hand over some of the good news: There is more of the late-night sketch show coming! Another SNL is airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, and we will admit that there is a pretty surprising host at the center in Brendan Gleeson. The actor has a cult following, but he’s more of a character actor who never gets this sort of opportunity. He’s an inspired choice since honestly, we have no idea how he’s going to do in this environment. We think the show will get weird, and it’s probably better if they do. We just hope that this episode doesn’t get overshadowed because it is sandwiched between the premiere and next week, which is featuring Megan Thee Stallion as the host and musical guest.

Our hope is just that we get another huge, topical sketch at the start of the show and from there, everyone gets the ball rolling on some other offbeat stuff. The weirder the show goes, the better we feel like it will probably be. SNL needs a sketch or two to go viral, just to show the mainstream that they’ve still “got it.”

