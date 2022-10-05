The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6: Will June, Luke survive?

As we get ourselves ready for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6 on Hulu next week, there is SO much to prepare for.

So what can you prepare for here? We should start by noting that the title here is “Together,” which does make us feel warn and almost hopeful. That’s before we remember that this is a drama where bad things happen all of the time, and we remain extremely worried about June and Luke’s future. The two were off on a mission together and in doing that, they put their lives on the line. We saw them captured at the end of episode 5 and that is our big-time cliffhanger.

We should make it clear that we’re not that worried about June’s short-term fate, mostly because Elisabeth Moss is the lead of the series. As for Luke, that’s where we start to get a little more scared. Tragedy happens in this world almost all the time, and it certainly happens to June.

Below, you can see the full The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6 synopsis with more insight all about what the future could hold:

June and Luke’s mission puts them in serious jeopardy. Serena senses a threat from her benefactors. Lawrence and Nick make a shocking power move.

Nick and Commander Lawrence certainly do feel like two of the more mysterious characters on this world even still, largely due to the fact that they’ve straddled the line for so long when it comes to their loyalty. They haven’t been fully aligned with Gilead’s beliefs and yet, they remain in the institution. Eventually, there may come a time when this will no longer be tenable, and we could be getting here sooner rather than later. We’re at the halfway point of the season, so easily things could start to ratchet up from here on out, especially with that mysterious New Bethlehem plan.

